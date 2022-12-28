Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch are the current favorites to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Matches.

New data released by BetOnline shows that Rhodes is the favorite to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, while Lynch is the current favorite to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

The current odds for the Women’s Rumble look like this:

1. Becky Lynch (+250)

2. Rhea Ripley (+350)

3. Charlotte Flair (400)

4. Bayley (500)

5. Raquel Rodriguez (800

The current odds for the Men’s Rumble are as follows:

1. Cody Rhodes (+100)

2. Sami Zayn (+300)

3. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (+400)

4. Seth Rollins (+1,200)

5. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory (+1,400)

The winners at The Rumble will earn title shots at WrestleMania 38 in April.

