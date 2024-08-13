WWE has announced an early lineup for the August 19th edition of Raw, which will feature the women’s tag team titles on the line in a triple threat, as well as a huge grudge match. Check it out below.
-Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn for the WWE women’s tag team titles
-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
-New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Final Testament
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw
The Pure Fusion Collective joins Damage CTRL in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship! pic.twitter.com/669V4t4flx
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2024
Will @WWESheamus be 100% for this one?! pic.twitter.com/shD47lrut9
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2024
@TrueKofi made the match and @realKILLERkross accepted the challenge! pic.twitter.com/e82GTT52mt
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2024