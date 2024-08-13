WWE has announced an early lineup for the August 19th edition of Raw, which will feature the women’s tag team titles on the line in a triple threat, as well as a huge grudge match. Check it out below.

-Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn for the WWE women’s tag team titles

-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

-New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Final Testament