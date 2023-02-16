AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature former three-time world champion Jon Moxley in action, as well as the Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale where the winner gets added to the Fatal-Four way tag team title match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Check it out below.
-Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno
-Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale
-More matches to be announced on Rampage
