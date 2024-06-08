WWE has announced two matchups and a talk show segment for the June 14th edition of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the early lineup below.
-Nia Jax vs. Michin
-Naomi vs. Chelsea Green
-The Grayson Waller Effect with guests DIY
