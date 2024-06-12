Tonight’s NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Cody Rhodes appeared on the show and presented Jacy Jayne with the mask he wore as Dashing Cody Rhodes during his first WWE run.

-Eddy Thorpe was victorious this evening. This was his first match back on NXT since 2023.

-The 2024 NIL Class was officially introduced on tonight’s program. WWE initially announced these names back in December. As a reminder, they are:

-Jeremy Cody

-Carlos Aviles

-Jaiden Fields

-Darci Khan

-Sirena Linton

-Abby Jacobs

A Classe de 2024 do NIL Program está presente no show desta noite! O futuro do NXT, talvez da WWE, se encontra nesta imagem.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/m9RnZ4xCYA — Anderson G. (@AnderG_9) June 12, 2024

Early lineup for June 18th NXT:

-25-Man Battle Royal, with the winner challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Heatwave

-Kelani Jordan defends the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Michin