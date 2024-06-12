Tonight’s NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.
-Cody Rhodes appeared on the show and presented Jacy Jayne with the mask he wore as Dashing Cody Rhodes during his first WWE run.
-Eddy Thorpe was victorious this evening. This was his first match back on NXT since 2023.
-The 2024 NIL Class was officially introduced on tonight’s program. WWE initially announced these names back in December. As a reminder, they are:
-Jeremy Cody
-Carlos Aviles
-Jaiden Fields
-Darci Khan
-Sirena Linton
-Abby Jacobs
A Classe de 2024 do NIL Program está presente no show desta noite! O futuro do NXT, talvez da WWE, se encontra nesta imagem.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/m9RnZ4xCYA
— Anderson G. (@AnderG_9) June 12, 2024
Early lineup for June 18th NXT:
-25-Man Battle Royal, with the winner challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Heatwave
-Kelani Jordan defends the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Michin
"You may know some of them, but some of them might be from different locker rooms"@CodyRhodes just informed @_trickwilliams of a GAME-CHANGING No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal for NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/fohSQdGpBD
— WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2024