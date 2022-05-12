AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature four matches in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Check it out below.

-Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-Britt Baker vs The Joker Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-Samoa Joe vs. The Joker Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy Owen Hart tournament semifinals

-Chris Jericho and William Regal come face-to-face

-Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Wardlow will take 10 lashes as apart of his stipulation to face MJF

(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)