AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature four matches in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Check it out below.
-Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals
-Britt Baker vs The Joker Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals
-Samoa Joe vs. The Joker Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals
-Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy Owen Hart tournament semifinals
-Chris Jericho and William Regal come face-to-face
-Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Wardlow will take 10 lashes as apart of his stipulation to face MJF
(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)