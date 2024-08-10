Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was broadcast on FOX. Here were the big news items on the show.

-Santos Escobar defeated Andrade El Idolo in singles-action. Escobar will now challenge LA Knight for the U.S. Championship at a future date.

Santos Escobar is the new #1 Contender for LA Knight's US title! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tEqwy7Ewaw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 10, 2024

-DIY defeated Pretty Deadly and Street Profits defeated A-Town-Down in tag team action on tonight’s show. This means that DIY will now face The Profits, with the winner of that match earning a tag team title opportunity against The Bloodline.

DIY wins aginsf Pretty Deadly. We’re gonna witness a Tag Team match next week with DIY and Street Profits.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wGma0g2Atu — Samir | WWE fan (@SamirParvez) August 10, 2024

-WWE aired a vignette for Giovani Vinci, who has been out of action with injury.

Giovanni Vinci video package that aired on #SmackDown tonight. pic.twitter.com/x3XmKi0ZVm — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 10, 2024

EARLY LINEUP FOR AUGUST 16TH SMACKDOWN:

-Nia Jax WWE women’s Championship celebration

-Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

-Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens