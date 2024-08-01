AEW has announced an early lineup for the August 7th episode of AEW Dynamite, as well as one matchup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision. Check out the cards below.

AUGUST 3RD AEW COLLISION:

-The Undisputed Kingdom & The Beast Mortos vs. Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & FTR

AUGUST 7TH AEW DYNAMITE:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett

-MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher

