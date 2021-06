AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will once again take place on Friday at 10pm EST/7pmPST due to the NBA Playoffs taking place on Wednesday. Check out the matchups below.

-Miro versus Evil Uno for the TNT championship

-The Young Bucks/Brandon Cutler versus PAC/Penta El Zero M/Eddie Kingston

-Adam “Hangman” Page/ “10” versus Brian Cage/Powerhouse Hobbs