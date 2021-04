AEW has announced the following matchups and segments for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Check it out below.

-Penta El Cero M versus Orange Cassidy

-Penelope Ford versus Kris Statlander

-The Factory versus The Nightmare Family

-The Young Bucks versus The Sydal Brothers

-The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle meet face to face

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Brian Cage