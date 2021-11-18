AEW has announced three matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which features top superstars Bryan Danielson, Cody Rhodes, FTR, Andrade El Idolo, the Lucha Bros, and more in action. Check it out below.

-Bryan Danielson versus Colt Cabana

-Thunder Rosa versus Jamie Hayter Quarterfinals of the TBS title tournament

-Cody Rhodes/PAC/Lucha bros versus Malakai Black/FTR/Andrade El Idolo