AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check it out below.

-Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys in a tables match

-More women’s qualifiers for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

-Men’s qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

Next week on #AEWDynamite we're getting a TABLES MATCH… The Hardys vs The Butcher and the Blade. pic.twitter.com/Tv47uvtS7V — Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 31, 2022

(Special thanks to Denise Salcedo)