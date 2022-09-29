AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Anniversary edition of Dynamite, which will feature top stars like Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, MJF, Darby Allin, and more in action. Check it out below.

-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn celebrate National Scissoring Day

-Luchasaurus In Action

-Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia