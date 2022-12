AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal matchup. Check it out below.

-Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

-Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

-Tony Schiavone interviews AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter

(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)