AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will see first round action of the eliminator tournament, as well as top stars like Bryan Danielson in action. Check it out below.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page first round matchup in the eliminator tournament

-Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara two-out-of-three falls

-Britt Baker and Saraya meet face-to-face

-Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

(Special thanks to Draven)