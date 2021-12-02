AEW has announced three matchups, including the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, for next week’s episode of Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Check it out below.

-Jamie Hayter versus Riho

-Dynamite Battle Royal

-Bryan Danielson versus John Silver

Huge lineups for #AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT & #AEWDynamite LIVE from Long Island next Wednesday!

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021