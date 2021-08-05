AEW has announced an early lineup for next Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature The Good Brothers defending the IMPACT tag team titles against The Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno. Check it out below.

-Chris Jericho versus Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF

-Nyla Rose versus Kris Statlander

-The Good Brothers versus The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) for the IMPACT tag team championship