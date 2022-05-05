AEW has announced an earlly lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite from Long Island New York, which features Ricky Starks defending the FTW championship, and opening round matchups for the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Check it out below.

-Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy for the FTW championship

-Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood Owen Hart tournament quarterfinals

-MJF and Wardlow contract signing

-CM Punk vs. John Silver

