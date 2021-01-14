AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Check them out below.

-Santana/Ortiz versus Sammy Guevara/Jake Hager versus Chris Jericho/MJF to determine who will be the official tag team of the Inner Circle

-Matt Sydal/Top Flight versus Private Party/Matt Hardy

-Adam Page/Dark Order versus Hyrbrid2/Chaos Project

-Nyla Rose versus Leyla Hirsch

-Miro gives an update on his butler Chuck

-Jon Moxley in action