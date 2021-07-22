AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s Fight for the Fallen TNT special. Check them out below.

-Chris Jericho versus Nick Gage No Disqualification

-FTR versus Santana & Ortiz

-Christian Cage/Luchasaurus/Jungle Boy versus Angelico/Private Party

-Hikuleo versus the winner of Jon Moxley & Lance Archer for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-Tony Khan makes a major live event announcement

-The Elite versus Hangman Page/The Dark Order Five-on-Five Elimination (If Page and the Dark Order win they receive future title shots)