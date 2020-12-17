AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite on TNT. As a reminder the show will begin immediately following the NBA season opener. Check it out below.
-Dustin Rhodes versus Evil Uno
-Top Flight versus MJF/Chris Jericho
-Hikaru Shida In Action
-Jurassic Express versus Dark Order
-PAC versus The Butcher
-The Young Bucks versus The Acclaimed for the AEW tag team championship
