AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Rampage on TNT. Check out the matchups below.
-Lio Rush/Dante Martin versus The Sydal Brothers
-Eddie Kingston versus Bryan Danielson AEW World Title Eliminator Semifinals
#AEWDynamite is back LIVE on Wednesday this week at 8/7c on @tntdrama and @CMPunk will make his #AEWDynamite in-ring debut against @theBobbyFish! Plus, #AEWRampage is this Friday at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/MWQ9lPLbQT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2021