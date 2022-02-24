AEW has announced two matchups for next week’s go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, the final one before the promotion’s March 6th Revolution pay-per-view. Check it out below.

-Adam Cole/reDRagon versus Adam Page/Alex Reynolds/John Silver

-Tag Team Battle Royal

Set for #AEWDynamite next week: – Casino Tag Royal– Spot for AEW Tag Titles Match at Revolution

(Special thanks to Denise Salcedo)