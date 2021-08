AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature two marquee interviews and top stars competing like FTR, Santanta & Ortiz, Orange Cassidy, and Brian Cage. Check it out below.

-FTR versus Santana & Ortiz

-Brian Cage versus Powerhouse Hobbs

-Orange Cassidy versus Jack Evans

-Jim Ross interviews Chris Jericho

-Tony Schiavone interviews MJF