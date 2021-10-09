AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s Saturday edition of Dynamite on TNT. Check out the matchups below.
-Dante Martin versus Malakai Black
-Bryan Danielson versus Bobby Fish
-The Lucha Bros versus Andrade & Mystery Partner for the AAA tag team titles
Two straight nights of mega matches NEXT WEEKEND with #AEWRampage LIVE on Friday at 10/9c and a special Saturday night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @tntdrama from MIAMI!
🎟 – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/Q90sKLjJN4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2021