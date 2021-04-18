AEW has announced six matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, DARK. Check them out below.

-Max Caster versus Alan Angels

-SCU versus Johny Skyler/RYZIN

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Baron Black

-Joey Janela versus Will Allday

-Big Swole/KiLynn King versus Ashley/Steff MK

-Billy Gunn versus Andrew Palace

You gonna try to roast me? Have you seen BTE?

“Here, tell these people something they don't know about me” pic.twitter.com/nC7fltXq79

— Vlan Vngels (@Alan_V_Angels) April 18, 2021