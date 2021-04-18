AEW has announced six matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, DARK. Check them out below.
-Max Caster versus Alan Angels
-SCU versus Johny Skyler/RYZIN
-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Baron Black
-Joey Janela versus Will Allday
-Big Swole/KiLynn King versus Ashley/Steff MK
-Billy Gunn versus Andrew Palace
