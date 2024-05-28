WWE will be invading the MVP Arena in Albany, New York this Friday for its weekly episode of SmackDown on FOX. On this evening’s Raw, an early lineup was revealed.

Undisputed Universal WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing just days after successfully defending his title against Logan Paul at King & Queen of the Ring.

Then, Nia Jax will be coronated as the Queen of the Ring after defeating Lyra Valkyria in the Queen of the Ring finals.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 05/31 SMACKDOWN:

-Cody Rhodes appears

-Nia Jax Queen of the Ring Coronation