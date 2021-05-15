AEW has announced several matchups for this Monday’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, DARK: ELEVATION, which currently features Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and The Acclaimed in action. Check out the bouts below.
-Brian Cage versus Mike Sydal
-The Bunny versus KiLynn King
-Lance Archer versus Bear Bronson
-The Acclaimed versus Kevin Bennett/Kevin Blackwood
-Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston versus Danny Limelight/Royce Isaacs
