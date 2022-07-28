AEW has announced several matchups, as well as the return of the Undisputed Elite, for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. More matches are expected to be revealed on Friday’s episode of Rampage. Check it out below.

-The Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) returns

-ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

-Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

