Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw took place from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here were the big news items from the show.

-Damian Priest agreed to give Seth Rollins another shot at the WWE heavyweight championship. He tells Rollins that once he gets past GUNTHER, he’ll prove that he can beat him.

OOOO OKAY I LOVE IT #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PXm3dygDNg — s e t h (@futurafreesky) July 9, 2024

-Grammy Award winning country singer Zac Brown was in the Raw audience tonight.

-After another cryptic video, Bo Dallas appeared in-person to speak with Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce.

-Kofi Kingston is also apparently banged up due to the attack by Karrion Kross.

"The New Day is DEAD. You're just the last to realize it, brother."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fIxzQhB24D — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2024

-Adam Pearce told CM Punk that he will speak to Drew McIntyre on next week’s Raw and that Punk should stay home so there isn’t another incident. If things go well, Punk will get his match with McIntyre.

"Stay home… I'll deal with Drew" Adam Pearce to CM Punk. If this leads to Pearce vs McIntyre I'm so ready!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/AbsmrWw3HQ — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 9, 2024

EARLY LINEUP FOR JULY 12TH SMACKDOWN:

-Nia Jax vs. Michin

-Angel & Berto vs. Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin

-Solo Sikoa’s rise continues

-Tiffany Stratton to appear

EARLY LINEUP FOR JULY 15TH RAW:

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-GUNTHER and Damian Priest come face-to-face

-Drew McIntyre returns