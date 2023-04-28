A seating chart has been released for AEW All In London.

Tony Khan announced at the beginning of the month that AEW would be making its U.K. debut on August 27th with All In London, a huge event that will take place from the legendary Wembley Stadium. The venue is famous for hosting the WWE SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view that was headlined by the British Bulldog and Bret Hart.

Ticketmaster has since released an early look at the seating chart for All In London and how tickets will be priced. The stadium is categorized into colored zones. Prices range from €30 ($33.09 USD) to €1500 ($1654.53 USD) depending on where fans would want to sit. Wembley has a capacity of up to 90,000 fans.

The good news for AEW is that Wembley has already began to advertise for the event. The show was promoted at the recently sold out FA Cup Semifinals matchup. You can read about that here.

No matches have been announced for All In London as of this writing. AEW is currently on the road to its Double or Nothing pay-per-view. That event takes place on May 28th from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.