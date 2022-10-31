Below are a few early spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween episode, courtesy of Fightful Select. Be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.

* A backstage Halloween Party is planned for the show, with Superstars in costumes

* Matt Riddle is reportedly dressing as Ezekiel. Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight has been announced

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match is planned

* We reported last week that The Boogeyman and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather were being discussed for possible cameos tonight, but there’s been no update since then. The talk was that Godfather may appear as Papa Shango

* Elias, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss and R-Truth are also booked for the show

The following official line-up has been announced:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

