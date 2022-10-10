A few early creative notes have been revealed for tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the WWE RAW season premiere, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Regarding the DX 25th Anniversary celebration, early plans call for a rubber chicken prank for the Gorilla Position backstage, plus the standard glow-sticks, DX t-shirts, and other related items

* The Miz’s birthday celebration hosted by Maryse will feature balloons, a special ring carpet, gift boxes, ice sculptures, cakes, champagne and tables. Dexter Lumis is supposed to pop through one of the tables and have a spoof of the card/chain necklace used by The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight’s big event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

* Maryse hosts birthday celebration for The Miz

* Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline return to RAW

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against Seth Rollins

* DX celebrates 25 years in WWE

* Fallout from Extreme Rules

