Some spoilers have surfaced regarding plans for the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

According to one source, Brie Bella vs. Jacy Jayne is expected for tonight, as is the SummerSlam direction, meaning likely the opponent and potentially the match announcement for WWE United States Champion Trick Williams.

Additionally, as previously noted, heading into the 7/24 WWE on USA Network and Netflix blue brand prime time program, the company has updated the preview on their official website to reveal two more matches for the show and additional high-profile segments.

Now confirmed for the second-to-last episode of SmackDown heading into the two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event is Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Chelsea Green vs. Kiana James in a pair of qualifying matches for the interim women’s title ladder match schedueld for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Additionally, WWE has teased a big segment involving Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and his challenger for the title at WWE SummerSlam, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Finally, the company has announced that Gunther will address his ongoing situation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis leading into their advertised match at WWE SummerSlam 2026.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from “The Golden State.”

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)