The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 officially begins tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Heading into the September 7;episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.
Featured below is the early internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:
- * The Vision opening segment
* MITB Qualifying Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ethan Page vs. Rey Mysterio
* MITB Qualifying Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Maxxine Dupri
* Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh
* Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* The Usos segment
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.
.@ScrapDaddyAP announces that TWO MITB Qualifying Matches will take place TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 🔥
📺 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/lOVFrpkLYz
— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2026
(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)