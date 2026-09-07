The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 officially begins tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Heading into the September 7;episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the early internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

* The Vision opening segment

* MITB Qualifying Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ethan Page vs. Rey Mysterio

* MITB Qualifying Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Maxxine Dupri

* Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh

* Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* The Usos segment

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

.@ScrapDaddyAP announces that TWO MITB Qualifying Matches will take place TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 🔥 📺 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/lOVFrpkLYz — WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2026

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)