Some early spoiler news and notes have surfaced for today’s WWE Monday Night Raw show at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Ahead of the WWE Night Of Champions 2026 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on Netflix red brand Monday program, some notes have surfaced from behind-the-scenes regarding the order of matches and segments for the show.

According to one source, the following match-and-segment order is tentatively scheduled for the June 22 show, which is a special afternoon episode airing live at 2/1c on Netflix from the U.K.

* Superstar arrivals and KOTR & QOTR video package

* Oba Femi segment

* Paige & Brie Bella vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships)

* Chad Gable segment

* Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

* LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

* The Vision vs. The Street Profits (World Tag Team Championships)

UPDATE: Featured below is a more detailed rundown, including some spoiler match outcomes and news of a big heel turn planned for the show:

* Oba Femi and Jey Uso in ring promo segment

* Adam Pearce and LA Knight backstage segment (Jimmy Uso to be involved)

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria backstage interview.

* WWE Women’s Tag Titles: Brie Bella and Paige vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley (Brie and Paige to retain, Lyra to turn heel on Bayley)

* Lyra Valkyria heel interview

* Chad Gable in ring promo (Alpha Academy to be involved)

* Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio and Penta backstage segment.

* Dragon Lee vs Ethan Page (Ethan expected to win)

* The Vision backstage interview

* The Vision vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)