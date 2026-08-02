WWE is bringing part two of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” to “The Twin Cities” tonight.

Heading into WWE SummerSlam Sunday on August 2, 2026, live from the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, some spoiler information regarding plans for the show has started to surface.

According to one source, the highly-anticipated WWE Championship No. 1 Contender bout between fellow veteran performers Sami Zayn and Finn Balor is scheduled to kick off the in-ring action.

In addition to Zayn vs. Balor serving as the opening match for night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026, we can confirm that the WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown between current title-holder Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will serve as the main event of the evening.

Obviously, the winners of the Balor vs. Zayn and Reigns vs. Rollins will end up colliding in a future title tilt.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)