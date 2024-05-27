WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several spoilers for matches on segments that will happen on the show. If you wish to avoid spoilers DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

ANNOUNCED LINEUP:

-Gunther opening

-Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh

-Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

-Creed Bros. match

-SPOILER SEGMENT

-SPOILER MATCH

-SPOILER MATCH 2

Cage match world title: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Dijak was slated for Main Event as of this morning. He will face Pete Dunne.

-Katana & Kayden vs. Alba & Isla Dawn is set for Main Event.

-Natalya was set to be at the show.

-Dominik is listed internally to be at the show, as well as Finn Balor, Final Testament, Dakota Kai, and LWO.

SPOILERS:

Spoiler Segment 1: Sheamus segment or match

Spoiler match 1: Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane

Spoiler Match 2: Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito

Spoiler Match 3: Otis vs. Bronson Reed

Chad Gable is set for more progression tonight.