WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight, live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several spoilers for matches on segments that will happen on the show. If you wish to avoid spoilers DISCONTINUE READING HERE.
ANNOUNCED LINEUP:
-Gunther opening
-Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh
-Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov
-Creed Bros. match
-SPOILER SEGMENT
-SPOILER MATCH
-SPOILER MATCH 2
Cage match world title: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Dijak was slated for Main Event as of this morning. He will face Pete Dunne.
-Katana & Kayden vs. Alba & Isla Dawn is set for Main Event.
-Natalya was set to be at the show.
-Dominik is listed internally to be at the show, as well as Finn Balor, Final Testament, Dakota Kai, and LWO.
SPOILERS:
Spoiler Segment 1: Sheamus segment or match
Spoiler match 1: Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane
Spoiler Match 2: Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito
Spoiler Match 3: Otis vs. Bronson Reed
Chad Gable is set for more progression tonight.