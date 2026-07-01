The biggest party of the summer is drawing nearer, with the first matches announced for WWE’s SummerSlam. The annual extravaganza will once again be held over two nights, Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, and this year comes from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Confirmed matches for the card so far are Liv Morgan defending her WWE Women’s World Championship against newly-crowned Queen of the Ring Iyo Sky. Plus, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against his former SHIELD ally Seth Rollins.

The most hotly anticipated bout will undoubtedly be Oba Femi vs Lesnar III. With each giant holding one win, the pair will be stepping inside Hell in a Cell to settle matters for good.

Here is what the early betting odds for SummerSlam are saying about the direction that WWE might take with the three matches.

Title matches go against the grain

After Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk for the heavyweight title at WrestleMania 42, he announced that he would be present as a full-time member of the WWE roster throughout the summer. That run is likely coming to an end at SummerSlam.

Challenging him for the title is old ally and one of WWE’s most reliable workhorses, Seth Rollins. Common sense would say that Reigns drops the belt to Rollins, allowing it to stay on TV during Roman’s absence. Betting sites that allow WWE wagering, however, disagree.

Reigns is the overwhelming favorite to retain at 1.25, with Rollins only 4.00 to win. This means that the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is likely to head off TV alongside Reigns. Readers can use this exclusive Goal.com Stake promo code to back who they think will ultimately walk away with the title.

The Women’s World Championship odds also seem somewhat counterintuitive. Reigning champ Liv Morgan has been in a holding pattern since winning the title at WrestleMania, and is yet to make a single defense. She was even defeated by her SummerSlam challenger Iyo Sky in the Queen of the Ring final.

Despite this, Morgan is 1.45 favorite to retain her title, with Iyo Sky the 2.75 outsider. The most likely explanation for this is that, despite Sky being the hot wrestler, Morgan can call on her Judgment Day allies to swing the result. With Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez and Dominik Mysterio all able to help, it’s probable that Iyo Sky will lose due to the numbers game.

Hell in a Cell set to steal the show

One match where fan expectations and the betting odds line up is Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar III. Although The Ruler is due a title shot of his choice at SummerSlam, those plans went out the window on the first Raw after Night of Champions.

The newly crowned King of the Ring was confronted and attacked by Lesnar, and Oba Femi subsequently challenged The Beast to a match at SummerSlam. The showdown will come inside Hell in a Cell, and fans can’t wait to see the two giants face off inside WWE’s most brutal and storied structure.

The early odds have Oba Femi as 1.30 favorite, while Lesnar is a 3.00 outsider. This is because SummerSlam is expected to be Lesnar’s last dance.

The event is being held in Minneapolis, the city where The Beast forged his reputation as the nation’s best amateur wrestler. With Lesnar expected to retire, it would be fitting for him to bookend his career by going out in the city and state where he first made his name. With his old-school mentality, there’s no doubt that Lesnar will do the business as he does.

There is no such thing as a sure thing in WWE. After all, fans thought Lesnar had retired at WrestleMania after he tearfully left his gloves and boots in the ring. A large contract offer could be enough to keep the 48-year-old around for a while longer yet.

Should a formal stipulation be put on the match that Lesnar’s career is on the line, though, expect the odds on Oba Femi to shrink even further. This will be seen as confirmation that The Beast is ready to bow out and hand the title of WWE’s most feared giant over to The Ruler.

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