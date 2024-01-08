WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Tampa, FL at Tropicana Field and will air live on Peacock.

Each year, the Royal Rumble matches bring about unexpected participants, and this year is no exception. According to Pwinsider, it is believed that Sean Waltman, Naomi, and Liv Morgan will be surprise entrants in the Rumble matches

Liv Morgan is anticipated to make her return soon after being sidelined due to an injury since last summer and Naomi is expected to wrap up her commitments with TNA Wrestling this month before making her way back to WWE.

Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman was spotted at the Performance Center, where there was talk that he would be present in Florida for the Rumble weekend. Here is the updated card:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match – Competitors confirmed this far: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley

Women’s Royal Rumble Match – Competitors confirmed this far: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens