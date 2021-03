WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Here are the early betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Roman Reigns (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns -1000 (1/10)

Daniel Bryan +525 (21/4)

Shayna B & Nia Jax (c) vs Sasha B & Bianca B

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax -300 (1/3)

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair +200 (2/1)

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Drew McIntyre -550 (2/11)

Sheamus +325 (13/4)

Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton

Alexa Bliss -200 (1/2)

Randy Orton +150 (3/2)

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews

Big E -300 (1/3)

Apollo Crews +200 (2/1)

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman -150 (2/3)

Shane McMahon +110 (11/10)

Note: This match is rumored to no longer be taking place.