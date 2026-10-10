Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event on October 10.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 goes down this evening at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA., live via the ESPN Unlimited app, and heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced.

Featured below is the internal match order listed for the 10/10 WWE Money In The Bank PLE:

* WWE World Heavyweight Title: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight (Opening Match)

* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

* Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

* WWE Women’s World Title: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match (Main Event)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: ViperReports Patreon)