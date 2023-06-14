WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England and will air live on Peacock.

BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for some of the matches that take place at this event:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -2000 (1/20)

Finn Balor +700 (7/1)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

LA Knight

4/7

(-175)

Damian Priest

5/4

(+125)

Butch

10/1

(+1000)

Santos Escobar

10/1

(+1000)

Shinsuke Nakamura

10/1

(+1000)

Richochet

14/1

(+1400)

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -1000 (1/10)

Dominic Mysterio +500 (5/1)