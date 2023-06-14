WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England and will air live on Peacock.
BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for some of the matches that take place at this event:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
Seth Rollins (c) -2000 (1/20)
Finn Balor +700 (7/1)
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
LA Knight
4/7
(-175)
Damian Priest
5/4
(+125)
Butch
10/1
(+1000)
Santos Escobar
10/1
(+1000)
Shinsuke Nakamura
10/1
(+1000)
Richochet
14/1
(+1400)
Singles Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -1000 (1/10)
Dominic Mysterio +500 (5/1)