The NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 1 show goes down on Wednesday, April 7th (airing on USA Network) in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show:

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai +160 vs. Raquel Gonzalez -230

MSK -250 vs. Grizzled Young Veterans +190 vs. Legado del Fantasma +750 – Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER -625 vs. Tommaso Ciampa +350

Dexter Lumis +167 vs. field -250 (Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, and LA Knight) – Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Pete Dunne -230 vs. Kushida +160