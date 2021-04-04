The WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 show goes down on Thursday, April 8th (Peacock broadcast) in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show:

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor +200 vs. Karrion Kross -296

Santos Escobar -118 vs. Jordan Devlin -118 – WWE Cruiserweight Title Unification Ladder Match

Adam Cole -175 vs. Kyle O’Reilly -250 – Unsanctioned Match

WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Eliminator Winner

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart -150 vs. Candice LeRae and Indie Heartwell +108