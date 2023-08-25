WWE Payback takes place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA and will air live on Peacock.

BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for some of the matches that take place at this event:

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -800 (1/8)

Shinsuke Nakamura +425 (17/4)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -700 (1/7)

Raquel Rodriguez +400 (4/1)

Singles Match Winner (Steel Cage)

Becky Lynch -1000 (1/10)

Trish Stratus +500 (5/1)