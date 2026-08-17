The road to WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event and WWE Money In The Bank 2026 continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from KeyBank Arena in Buffalo, New York.

Heading into the August 17 episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the early internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

* Stephanie Vaquer is currently slated to open the show * Je’Von Evans vs. JD McDonagh is the first match scheduled * Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal (World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender Tournament) is up next * Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria is the third match on the show * An in-ring segment featuring Bron Breakker will take place * Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. (World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender Tournament) will take place after the Bron Breakker segment * Chad Gable vs. Rey Mysterio (Intercontinental Championship) will be the final match of the night * Jey Uso delivering Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns is currently listed to headline the show

Several additional segments and some more matches are expected to be added before the show is finalized. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as spoiler updates and backstage news regarding the August 17, 2026 episode of WWE Raw in Chicago continue to surface.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.