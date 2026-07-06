The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues tonight in “The Second City.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near the Chicago area.

Heading into the July 6 episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced, with the advertised Seth Rollins promo segment opening the show and the announced Street Profits vs. The Vision tag-team title tilt serving as the first actual match of the evening.

Expected to close the show this evening, as many would assume, is Sami Zayn’s first defense of his newly won Undisputed WWE Championship against former title-holder “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Featured below is the early internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

* Seth Rollins promo segment to start the show

* Street Profits (c) vs. The Vision (World Tag Team Titles)

* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Oba Femi promo segment

* Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Title)

Several additional segments and some more matches are expected to be added before the show is finalized. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as spoiler updates and backstage news regarding the July 7, 2026 episode of WWE Raw in Chicago continue to surface.

We hear from @Obaofwwe TONIGHT on #WWERaw ahead of his Hell in a Cell Match against Brock Lesnar at #SummerSlam! 👑 🎟️: https://t.co/Dmm2JW3hqs 📺 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/zRAFBTF4sN — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2026

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)