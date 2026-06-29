The fallout from WWE Night Of Champions goes down tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at a special time of 6/5c from Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Heading into the June 29 post-Night Of Champions show, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.
Featured below is the early internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:
- * Oba Femi King of the Ring celebration segment
* Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page
* Street Profits & Joe Hendry segment
* Iyo Sky Queen of the Ring celebration segment
* Jey Uso vs. LA Knight
* Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh
* Roman Reigns segment
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.
(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)