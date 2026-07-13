The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

Heading into the July 13 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX., some spoiler information has surfaced.

Featured below is the early spoiler rundown, in order, for the 7/13 episode of WWE Raw:

* Brock Lesnar will open the show

* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez is the first match scheduled

* The Vision’s Championship Celebration

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will come face-to-face

* No. 1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match for an Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam 2026

* The Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing is currently set to headline the show

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)